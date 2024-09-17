DJ Akademiks Left In Complete & Utter Disbelief Over Existence Of Alleged Diddy "Freak Off" Tapes

Ak could not believe his ears.

DJ Akademiks is one of the main hip-hop media personalities reacting to the allegations against Diddy. Overall, Diddy was officially indicted in New York today where he is currently being held behind bars. He has officially been hit with sex trafficking, kidnapping, and racketeering charges. Furthermore, there are extensive allegations about his supposed "Freak offs." Moreover, Diddy stands accused of luring in women with the promise of romantic relationships, only to coerce them into depraved sex acts.

Earlier today, authorities held a press conference in relation to the indictment. It was here where numerous exhibits of alleged evidence were shown off. Akademiks was streaming during the press conference, and he offered up incredulous reactions to what he was hearing. As you can see down below, he was absolutely flabbergasted when it was revealed that there are allegedly tapes of Diddy and his associates engaging in freak-offs. The Feds say they currently have numerous images and videos that showcase this.

DJ Akademiks Goes Live During Press Conference

DJ Akademiks is known for his wild reactions while streaming and now, this has gone viral. With that being said, many are now curious to see where this indictment goes. At this time, Diddy remains in jail. However, his team is currently in the midst of putting together a bail package. Only time will tell whether or not he is granted bail, although we're sure if he is, there will be lots of conditions placed on it.

