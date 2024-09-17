Diddy’s Proposed Bail Package Includes His Mother’s House

He's willing to do whatever it takes.

Diddy is currently facing a laundry list of indictments now that the documents are unsealed. Because of this, it seems that he is looking for any sort of out here to continue to dodge the law. We say that due to the fact the music mogul is offering to sell his real estate properties. According to another report on X from Meghann Cuniff, she has a copy of the defendant's bail package. On the page below, it shows that Diddy's bond is set at a staggering $50,000,000. However, perhaps what's even more interesting are the exact homes that he's willing to list for sale.

The first is his is Miami mansion, which has a current value of $48,000,000. Also worth noting is that the house in unencumbered and the mortgage of around $18,000,000 has been paid off to potentially secure a bond and not have to worry about that aforementioned payment. Overall, that's almost enough to nearly cover the full price of the bond. But it's still not, and it's why his mother's home, which is also in Miami, is listed within the package. It doesn't include the appraisal, but it's presumably enough to pay for his bond.

Diddy's Miami Pad Is Apparently Worth Near The Entire Cost Of The Bail

Furthermore, she's willing to depart with the house, as she has co-signed it. Other advocates include Diddy's sister, the mother of his eldest daughter, and his three sons. Other thigs that he and his loved ones have parted ways with include passports. However, those were given up to counsel earlier in the year, with Diddy's being taken in April. Lastly, he can only travel to the Southern District of Florida and of New York for court, doctor's appointments, and other important matters.