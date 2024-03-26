Diddy Reportedly Sells Remaining Revolt TV Shares Amid Home Raid

Yesterday, rap fans were stunned to find their timelines full of videos of the feds raiding Diddy's homes in both Los Angeles and Miami. It felt like the culmination of months of lawsuits and accusations made against the rap mogul finally coming to fruition. Overnight cameras caught his sons King and Justin pulling up to his LA mansion to pack up their belongings from the residence and take off. The rap mogul himself was spotted in Miami earlier today for the first time since the raids, but that doesn't mean he's not keeping busy.

As TMZ learned earlier today, Diddy has sold off all his shares in a company he founded amid the raids. That company is Revolt TV, the network that he co-founded in 2013 in an attempt to advance black culture. He stepped down from his role in the company last year, so for some his sale of the shares isn't all that surprising. Sources can't confirm the sum of money that the shares were sold for or who specifically they were sold to but does confirm that the company will remain black-owned.

Read More: Diddy's Former Bodyguard Accuses Him Of Grooming Usher

Diddy Sells Revolt TV Shares

New details are emerging about the raids that were executed yesterday. Reports claim that Diddy himself had no idea that they were coming. He was allegedly with his family while they were being executed. Other reports claim that the feds seized electronics from his properties. The raids were reportedly in connection with an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking against the rap mogul.

Unsurprisingly, dozens of celebrities have weighed in on the news since it first broke yesterday. That includes some who claim that the raid is a long overdue reckoning with Diddy's actions. But there are others who are calling him a scapegoat. What do you think of Diddy selling off his shares in Revolt TV just a day after his properties were raided by the feds? Do you think the sale has anything to do with the raids? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Diddy's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]