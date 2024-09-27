Joe Budden Insists He Has Nothing To Do With Diddy's "Freak-Off" Parties

Sean "Diddy" Combs, REVOLT, And AT&T Host REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event At The Kings Theatre In New York
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 24: (L-R) Tierra Whack, A$AP Ferg, Remy Ma, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, Joe Budden, Casanova, and Brooklyn Johnny attend the REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, REVOLT, and AT&amp;T at the Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Revolt)
Joe Budden and Diddy are connected via the REVOLT platform and some other links, but Joe says that's where it ends.

Ever since the various allegations against Diddy rolled in last year, some fans have raised their eyebrows at Joe Budden. The rapper and media personality drew some flack for how he covered the situation, whether it was his unabashed assessment of it or retracting some conversations about it. Moreover, the two are linked through Sean Combs' REVOLT platform, and fans noticed Budden in footage of one of Puff Daddy's parties. However, it's unlikely that this footage is from one of the "freak-offs" that the Bad Boy mogul allegedly threw. Regardless, the Slaughterhouse MC doubled down on his staunch denial of any involvement in those supposed events during his podcast's latest episode published Thursday (September 26).

"For the last time, can y’all take me off the list of names that y’all think is on these tapes?" Joe Budden asked. "Why are y’all so hell-bent on putting n***as on these tapes? [...] I ran the jokes long but I thought the joke was a joke because of who I be. Clearly it’s a new crop of people out there that don’t know who I be, so they like, 'Oh, he might be that.' I ain’t. No more jokes. Even though I was a force in that world for like three weeks. They was ready to trick. They was offering vacays and Fifth Avenue shopping sprees without even an inch of flirting."

The Joe Budden Podcast Addresses Diddy's Arrest

Still, fans also joked that Joe Budden went on vacation the same day that federal officials arrested Diddy. But all this doesn't mean that Budden isn't prone to criticizing media coverage of the scandal himself. For example, he recently questioned Yung Miami's return to her Caresha Please podcast for how she – in his view – downplayed the Bad Boy mogul's allegations in favor of her City Girls breakup with JT.

"It's a few of you n***as moseying around out here under the good name of Black excellence and you n***as are living like pieces of s**t," Joe Budden said of Diddy back in May (unrelated to the Yung Miami take). "This ain't 20 to 30 years ago. N***a, you not white. You can't do what them white n***as do and say, 'Hey I'm checking into rehab,' and all will be well. You ain't white and this ain't 20 or 30 f***ing years ago."

