Last month, ahead of the release of his new single "Forever," Fetty Wap's team announced a petition to get the performer released from prison. He pled guilty to federal drug charges in 2023 after getting arrested in 2021. He was later sentenced to six years in prison.

“His freedom was taken, but not his voice,” their social media post read. “A raw, emotional track straight from Fetty Wap’s heart. This isn’t just music — it’s his truth, his story, and his fight. The petition to help Fetty fight for a pardon and his freedom is live now … Let’s bring our brother home.”

According to Hot 97, the petition is gaining traction, as fans continue to support his push for clemency. While Fetty Wap's case takes center stage in this case, the fight for his freedom isn't just about him, but rather the system as a whole.

Why Is Fetty Wap In Jail?

May 21, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Recording artist Fetty Wap performs during the 141st the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Contrary to widespread headlines, Fetty Wap was not convicted of trafficking multiple drugs or running an empire,” the petition states. “He admitted to one count. That’s the only charge he’s serving time for.”

The increase in support for Fetty Wap comes just months after his sister Divinity Maxwell-Butts advocated for his release in a heartfelt Instagram post. In it, she emphasized that her brother is behind bars for a nonviolent offense, and will miss out on valuable time with his family as a result.