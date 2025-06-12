Fetty Wap Clemency Petition Gains Traction As Fans Demand Prison Release

BY Caroline Fisher 291 Views
Fetty Wap Petition Traction Hip Hop News
WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Fetty Wap visits Prime on May 21, 2021 in White Plains, New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in prison shortly after pleading guilty to federal drug charges in 2023.

Last month, ahead of the release of his new single "Forever," Fetty Wap's team announced a petition to get the performer released from prison. He pled guilty to federal drug charges in 2023 after getting arrested in 2021. He was later sentenced to six years in prison.

“His freedom was taken, but not his voice,” their social media post read. “A raw, emotional track straight from Fetty Wap’s heart. This isn’t just music — it’s his truth, his story, and his fight. The petition to help Fetty fight for a pardon and his freedom is live now … Let’s bring our brother home.”

According to Hot 97, the petition is gaining traction, as fans continue to support his push for clemency. While Fetty Wap's case takes center stage in this case, the fight for his freedom isn't just about him, but rather the system as a whole.

Read More: Fetty Wap Joins Other Rappers Seeking Pardons From President Trump

Why Is Fetty Wap In Jail?
Horse Racing: 141st Preakness Stakes
May 21, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Recording artist Fetty Wap performs during the 141st the Preakness Stakes Day at Pimlico Race Course. Geoff Burke / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Contrary to widespread headlines, Fetty Wap was not convicted of trafficking multiple drugs or running an empire,” the petition states. “He admitted to one count. That’s the only charge he’s serving time for.”

The increase in support for Fetty Wap comes just months after his sister Divinity Maxwell-Butts advocated for his release in a heartfelt Instagram post. In it, she emphasized that her brother is behind bars for a nonviolent offense, and will miss out on valuable time with his family as a result.

"April is Second Chance Month – a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment," she wrote at the time. "My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027, but justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It's time. #PardonFetty #SecondChanceMonth #BringHimHome – Divinity Maxwell-Butts."

Read More: Fetty Wap's Sister Pleads For His Prison Release So He Can Be With His Family

