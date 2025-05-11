Fetty Wap is reaching from behind prison walls with his first solo release in over two years—a haunting track titled Forever (71943509), named after his federal inmate number.

The song isn’t just a return to music; it’s a personal plea, a reflection of time lost and freedom fought for. Backed by somber piano and chilling news report samples, the single captures the pain of confinement while reigniting a movement to bring the rapper home.

The video for Forever unfolds like a love letter to the life he built before the bars. Vintage clips show Fetty in his prime—grinning in the studio, rocking crowds, soaking in the glow of a career that once had the industry in a chokehold. His signature melodic rasp cuts through the instrumental as he sings, “Look deep into my soul and feel this pain,” a line that hits harder with context.

Since October 2021, Fetty has been held at FCI Sandstone, a low-security federal prison in Minnesota. He’s serving a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to one count: conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.

Despite media narratives painting him as a kingpin, the court documents say otherwise. The Bureau of Prisons lists him under register number 71943-509, and his projected release is March 9, 2027.

Fetty Wap’s Trump Pardon

But the release date isn’t the endgame—not for Fetty, not for his family. The music video wraps with a powerful message and a direct call for justice.

A petition linked in the YouTube description urges President Biden to consider clemency, claiming the rapper’s punishment outweighs his crime.

“Contrary to widespread headlines, Fetty Wap was not convicted of trafficking multiple drugs or running an empire,” the petition reads. “He admitted to one count. That’s the only charge he’s serving time for.”

His sister recently echoed that message through his official Instagram, pushing for mercy. “Justice should include compassion,” she wrote. “He has children, loved ones, and a future waiting on him. It’s time to bring him home.”

In 2025, Fetty Wap’s music is once again striking chords. But this time, it’s not just about chart positions. It’s about redemption.