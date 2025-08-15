Fetty Wap Appears In Good Spirits In New Prison Photo

Fetty wap has been behind bars for nearly three years now, and recently, his fans got an update on how he's doing in the form of a new photo. The photo was shared to his official Instagram profile yesterday (August 14), and appears to show him doing well considering the circumstances. "Mr. 1738 … 🤞🏾," the caption reads.

As expected, fans and peers are out in full force leaving supportive comments for the incarcerated artist. "Miss you bruh ! Waiting for something special like Trap Queen' 🔥," one Instagram user writes. "Free You 🔓," someone else says.

Fetty Wap's loved ones also continue to call for his freedom as his sentence drags on. In May, they announced a petition for his release while unveiling his single "Forever."

“His freedom was taken, but not his voice,” they wrote at the time. “A raw, emotional track straight from Fetty Wap’s heart. This isn’t just music — it’s his truth, his story, and his fight. The petition to help Fetty fight for a pardon and his freedom is live now … Let’s bring our brother home.”

Why Is Fetty Wap In Prison?

In 2023, Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, conspiracy to distribute cocaine. As a result, he was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Authorities alleged that he was part of an organization that allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms of substances like cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack in Long Island and New Jersey.

His sister Divinity Maxwell-Butts believes that he should be released early. In an emotional post shared earlier this year, she noted how he's serving time for a non-violent offense.