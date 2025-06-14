Doe Boy has kept certain sonic direction going for his last three releases now as the streak continues with "Lil Sexy." Featuring 2015 hitmaker Fetty Wap, the song centers around wanting to foster a passionate and loving relationship. One way both artists are doing this is by showing them a great time in the bedroom.
"Girl, I'm tryna show you what the sex be like (Skrrt) / Every time I see you, you be sexy, like (Skrrt)," Fetty Wap sings on the chorus. Featuring seductive guitar strings and steady melody, "Lil Sexy" is a contemporary R&B cut step for step.
Overall, it's a summery vibe too as the instrumentation is delicate. Moreover, we can see this being a perfect track for Valentine's Day when it rolls around again next year.
As we alluded to earlier though, this is third time in a row that Doe Boy has dropped a record in this fashion. His last offering, "Change," which pays homage to "My Whole Life Has Changed" by Ginuwine, focused on marriage.
Then, before that was "HYPOCRITE." That found the Cleveland rapper in a relationship on the brink of ending and him venting about his partner's shortcomings.
It's fairly safe to say that Doe Boy has an R&B album in the works as his next title suggests that as well. HEART ON MY SLEEVE is expected to drop sometime this year. However, check out "Lil Sexy" with Fetty Wap below for now.
Read More: Halle Bailey DDG Restraining Order Explained
Doe Boy & Fetty Wap "Lil Sexy"
Quotable Lyrics:
Tempur-Pedic, show you what that bed be like
Baby, smack that a*s back, I'm the aggressive type (Uh)
You do me wrong, but get you correct tonight, okay
I'll eat you right, make sure you don't neglect me (How I'm 'posed to do)
Steppin' by my baby, who gon' check me? (I'll blow for you)
Snipe his lady, send my shots directly (Bop, bop, bop, bop, bop)