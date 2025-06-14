Doe Boy Continues String Of Love Songs With Fetty Wap-Assisted Cut "Lil Sexy"

BY Zachary Horvath 175 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
doe-boy doe-boy
Doe Boy and Fetty Wap are teaming up for a sensual and classic love cut with their first-ever collab, "Lil Sexy."

Doe Boy has kept certain sonic direction going for his last three releases now as the streak continues with "Lil Sexy." Featuring 2015 hitmaker Fetty Wap, the song centers around wanting to foster a passionate and loving relationship. One way both artists are doing this is by showing them a great time in the bedroom.

"Girl, I'm tryna show you what the sex be like (Skrrt) / Every time I see you, you be sexy, like (Skrrt)," Fetty Wap sings on the chorus. Featuring seductive guitar strings and steady melody, "Lil Sexy" is a contemporary R&B cut step for step.

Overall, it's a summery vibe too as the instrumentation is delicate. Moreover, we can see this being a perfect track for Valentine's Day when it rolls around again next year.

As we alluded to earlier though, this is third time in a row that Doe Boy has dropped a record in this fashion. His last offering, "Change," which pays homage to "My Whole Life Has Changed" by Ginuwine, focused on marriage.

Then, before that was "HYPOCRITE." That found the Cleveland rapper in a relationship on the brink of ending and him venting about his partner's shortcomings.

It's fairly safe to say that Doe Boy has an R&B album in the works as his next title suggests that as well. HEART ON MY SLEEVE is expected to drop sometime this year. However, check out "Lil Sexy" with Fetty Wap below for now.

Read More: Halle Bailey DDG Restraining Order Explained

Doe Boy & Fetty Wap "Lil Sexy"

Quotable Lyrics:

Tempur-Pedic, show you what that bed be like
Baby, smack that a*s back, I'm the aggressive type (Uh)
You do me wrong, but get you correct tonight, okay
I'll eat you right, make sure you don't neglect me (How I'm 'posed to do)
Steppin' by my baby, who gon' check me? (I'll blow for you)
Snipe his lady, send my shots directly (Bop, bop, bop, bop, bop)

Read More: Misa Hylton & Diddy: What She's Said About The Trial & Allegations

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
Karl Walter/Getty Images Editor's Pick Tyler, The Creator Responds To Redditor's Complaints About Tyler & OF 21.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 63.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.2K