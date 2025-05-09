Doe Boy Wants To "Change" A Woman's Life On New Single

The longtime Freebandz artist Doe Boy has long been the most prolific non-Future member of the roster. He's dropped almost every year since 2016, rarely ever taking time off. Like Future, he blends trap and R&B to create his own distinct sound, and it has worked out for him to a pretty significant degree over the last decade.

"Change" is the latest song from the Clevelander. Doe Boy leans much further towards R&B than he has on much of his prior output. The track opens with a subtle nod to Ginuwine's "My Whole Life Has Changed," where Doe Boy insists that the subject of this song's life will change when they get married. Doe Boy has been romantically linked to Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke in recent months. It feels safe to assume that she's the target of his affection on this song.

Back in February, Doe Boy announced his latest album Heart On My Sleeve for a release sometime this year. He dropped the song "Hypocrite," a song about a relationship gone sour. "Change" is the exact opposite of that, but despite that, it seems that he is sticking to his guns and making a Trap&B album. It will be interesting to hear how the full album sounds, and it will be fun to see if he and Lola Brooke drop a duet when the time comes. Maybe even in a remix to this song, but of course, time will tell. Check out "Change" for yourself down below.

Doe Boy - "Change"

Quotable Lyrics: