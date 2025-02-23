Doe Boy Is Tired Of The Games On Relationship Cut "HYPROCRITE"

Doe Boy is confused, tired, and ready to move on from a toxic relationship on "HYPOCRITE." The Cleveland, Ohio native, known for his more gritty and aggressive style, is switching things up sonically, too. Due to the topic and themes on this two-minute single, fans will hear an R&B aesthetic and a more melodic performance from Doe Beezy. That includes some singing chops as well! It goes over well for us, even if it is obvious he's struggling to hit those higher notes a bit. It's a very clean and glossy production, with London Jae headlining the fleet of producers here. There's great snap from the percussion and slick melodies coming from the twinkly keys and background vocals.
Doe Boy's passion is strong on "HYPOCRITE", and it sells the raw emotion he's going for. You can tell he's hurting over this relationship that he's more than ready to end. Overall, he's annoyed with this girl's games and how she can put in no effort but get called out when he messes up. Based on the performance, we wouldn't be surprised if this was a real relationship that Doe Boy went through. This is the Epic Records/Freebandz signee's first release of 2025, and hopefully the start to a new project rollout. See if "HYPOCRITE" can grab your attention by checking out the link below.
Doe Boy "HYPOCRITE"
Quotable Lyrics:
Next time I pack my sh*t, I'm leavin' for real (I'm out of here)
Only thing I do is Uber Eats and pay bills (No bap)
I damn sure ain't been sleepin' right
This shit been throwin' me off
All we do is f*ck and fight (Like)
Argue, fuss, f*ck and fight
