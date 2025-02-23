Doe Boy Is Tired Of The Games On Relationship Cut "HYPROCRITE"

Doe Boy gives fans more of an R&B vibe on his newest single.

Doe Boy's passion is strong on "HYPOCRITE", and it sells the raw emotion he's going for. You can tell he's hurting over this relationship that he's more than ready to end. Overall, he's annoyed with this girl's games and how she can put in no effort but get called out when he messes up. Based on the performance, we wouldn't be surprised if this was a real relationship that Doe Boy went through. This is the Epic Records/Freebandz signee's first release of 2025, and hopefully the start to a new project rollout. See if "HYPOCRITE" can grab your attention by checking out the link below.

Doe Boy is confused, tired, and ready to move on from a toxic relationship on "HYPOCRITE." The Cleveland, Ohio native, known for his more gritty and aggressive style, is switching things up sonically, too. Due to the topic and themes on this two-minute single, fans will hear an R&B aesthetic and a more melodic performance from Doe Beezy. That includes some singing chops as well! It goes over well for us, even if it is obvious he's struggling to hit those higher notes a bit. It's a very clean and glossy production, with London Jae headlining the fleet of producers here. There's great snap from the percussion and slick melodies coming from the twinkly keys and background vocals.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.