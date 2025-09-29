Fetty Wap Looks Unbothered In New Prison Photo

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fetty Wap New Prison Photo Hip Hop News
20031859A.3.27.2018.Paterson. Fetty Wap Easter giveaway: Fetty Wap came at Center City Mall to give out gift cards to help people get their holiday meals. Fetty Wap Easter Giveaway1. © Viorel Florescu/Northjersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fetty Wap was sentenced to a six-year prison sentence for drug trafficking in 2023, and is expected to be out in January of 2027.

You might still hear Fetty Wap hits these days on a night out, which speaks to his resonant artistry even amid a lengthy prison sentence. After pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges earlier this decade, he received a six-year prison sentence and is expected to leave jail on January 8, 2027.

Despite this struggle, as caught by No Jumper, the "My Way" rapper seems to be doing quite well from behind bars. A new photo of him in prison surfaced in which he poses confidently for the camera. "Free you brother [red heart emoji] [fingers crossed emoji] we miss you and love you #KZ," the picture's caption reads.

Furthermore, this follows various efforts to secure Fetty Wap's freedom ahead of his scheduled release from prison. For example, fans launched a widespread clemency petition to try to get him out of there, but it seems like it has been unsuccessful thus far.

Beyond these pictures we get every once in a while, the general public doesn't get many updates on this situation. Sadly, it seems like fans will just have to wait.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Gets Brutally Honest About Falling Out With Drake

When Is Fetty Wap Getting Out Of Jail?

In the meantime, though, Fetty Wap's family is not giving up. His sister recently advocated for his freedom so he can be with his family.

"April is Second Chance Month – a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment," Divinity Maxwell-Butts expressed on Instagram. "My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027. But justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It's time. #PardonFetty #SecondChanceMonth #BringHimHome – Divinity Maxwell-Butts."

But Fetty Wap is still finding success. His track "Again" was the focus of a recent TikTok trend regarding JBL speakers, which vaulted it to the top of the social media platform's charts.

As such, there are still many examples of Fetty's art sticking around and making fans happy. It's no surprise, then, that he seems to be doing well despite the grueling experience he must be going through ahead of his scheduled, predictive January 8, 2027 release date.

Read More: Doe Boy Continues String Of Love Songs With Fetty Wap-Assisted Cut "Lil Sexy"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Fetty Wap Sister Prison Release Family Hip Hop News Music Fetty Wap's Sister Pleads For His Prison Release So He Can Be With His Family 1.7K
Fetty Wap Petition Traction Hip Hop News Music Fetty Wap Clemency Petition Gains Traction As Fans Demand Prison Release 1138
Fetty Wap Prison Photo Hip Hop News Music Fetty Wap Appears In Good Spirits In New Prison Photo 1430
Fetty Wap New Prison Photos Hip Hop News Music Fetty Wap Is All Smiles In New Prison Photos As Fans Call For His Release 3.2K
Comments 0