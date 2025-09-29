Fetty Wap Looks Unbothered In New Prison Photo

You might still hear Fetty Wap hits these days on a night out, which speaks to his resonant artistry even amid a lengthy prison sentence. After pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges earlier this decade, he received a six-year prison sentence and is expected to leave jail on January 8, 2027.

Despite this struggle, as caught by No Jumper, the "My Way" rapper seems to be doing quite well from behind bars. A new photo of him in prison surfaced in which he poses confidently for the camera. "Free you brother [red heart emoji] [fingers crossed emoji] we miss you and love you #KZ," the picture's caption reads.

Furthermore, this follows various efforts to secure Fetty Wap's freedom ahead of his scheduled release from prison. For example, fans launched a widespread clemency petition to try to get him out of there, but it seems like it has been unsuccessful thus far.

Beyond these pictures we get every once in a while, the general public doesn't get many updates on this situation. Sadly, it seems like fans will just have to wait.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Gets Brutally Honest About Falling Out With Drake

When Is Fetty Wap Getting Out Of Jail?

In the meantime, though, Fetty Wap's family is not giving up. His sister recently advocated for his freedom so he can be with his family.

"April is Second Chance Month – a time to recognize that people deserve redemption, not just punishment," Divinity Maxwell-Butts expressed on Instagram. "My brother has taken responsibility and served over half his sentence for a nonviolent offense. He is scheduled to be released in 2027. But justice should also mean mercy. His sentence should be commuted so he can come home to his family, his children, and his purpose. It's time. #PardonFetty #SecondChanceMonth #BringHimHome – Divinity Maxwell-Butts."

But Fetty Wap is still finding success. His track "Again" was the focus of a recent TikTok trend regarding JBL speakers, which vaulted it to the top of the social media platform's charts.