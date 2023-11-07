DJ Khaled Recalls Nearly Losing His Mansion Amid Financial Woes

DJ Khaled says he nearly lost his mansion in Miami in the mid-2010s while investing too much capital into his We The Best company. In doing so, he found himself struggling to make rent payments on the property. He recalled the tough period during a new interview with Rolling Stone.

“I remember I had like a month to come up with this [large] amount of money. I kept saying, ‘There’s no way in the world that we worked this much this far and we don’t have nothing to show for it.’ I changed that right away,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Yo, if I want a family, I got to get my shit right.’ And I gambled on myself. I always bet on myself from day one. But I tripled down that day.”

DJ Khaled Holds "We The Best" Press Conference

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 09: DJ Khaled speaking at the DJ Khaled "We the Best" Press Conference at W South Beach on February 09, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/WireImage)

Elsewhere in his conversation with the outlet, he discussed his upcoming album, Til Next Time. He says that the name is in reference to a transition he'll be making into TV and film. “I’m treating it like it’s my last album. But it’s not a goodbye,” he said. “You’re going to start seeing and hearing about all these new things that I’m doing. I’m going to be doing more TV and film. We taking over the TV and film. That’s what Til Next Time is — it’s like, I’m going to give you an incredible album, but also while I’m giving you that incredible album, you’re going to see all these big new moves that I’m doing and new categories that we going to take over.”

In that vein, Khaled is currently producing a documentary on Shyne's life. The rapper-turned-politican previously revealed that he's heard Khaled's Til Next Time and described it as a "masterpiece" on Instagram. Be on the lookout for further updates on Khaled's new album on HotNewHipHop.

