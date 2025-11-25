Drake liked a post on Instagram accusing one of Kendrick Lamar's fan accounts of being based in India. The Toronto rapper's own fan page, @keep6ixsolid, shared a screenshot of the location of @hiiipowers and wrote: "TDE's most influential Twitter account, which claimed to be a black man from Compton, has been revealed to be based in India. This page used to deny Drake's blackness."

The fan page in question ended up putting out a statement about being in based in India. They wrote: "Since y'all looking for dirt on me, here it is: Started listening to hip-hop in 2002 and Kendrick/TDE in 2012. Made this account in 2017-18 way before this beef sh*t. And for @elonmusk f u, you ain't doing sh*t but just want that bloody engagement with revealing location. To rest of y'all who will still be following this account for discussion and news we will still be posting it."

Users on X (formerly Twitter) began noticing the addition of the "account based in" feature over the weekend. In turn, many accounts were exposed for originating from surprising locations in various viral posts.

Drake's "Iceman" Album

In other news, Drake is gearing up to release his first solo album since beefing with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. The project, titled Iceman, is expected to drop at some point before the end of the year. Drake has already put out multiple singles, including "What Did I Miss?", "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. He premiered the tracks through three different livestream broadcasts.

Speaking with Complex for a rare interview earlier this month, he hinted at having big plans in store for another stream before the album's full release. "The finale will be our best work,” he said.