Childish Gambino Sells "Cancel Cards" Depicting Drake, Diddy & R Kelly

Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover performs “Terrified” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Childish Gambino's controversial merch referencing Drake, Diddy, and R. Kelly was sold at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Childish Gambino recently gave fans a headlining performance at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Saturday night (November 22). He spoke about the stroke that led him to cancel his tour last year, but he also caught heat online. That's because of "Cancel Cards" that Donald Glover sold as merch at the festival, which depicted Drake, Diddy, R. Kelly, and Target. Kurrco caught a picture of them on Twitter.

Each subject has their own individual cards. The Target card presumably refers to the company's DEI rollback controversy, and depicts a man in what looks like a Nazi uniform. Kelly's card shows him urinating in a large field, evoking decades of allegations. Sean Combs' card depicts him in front of rows of baby oil, referencing his sexual misconduct scandal and his federal trial earlier this year.

However, what most fans formed an uproar about was the 6ix God's card due to Childish Gambino's presumed beef with Drake. The card shows him grooming a dog with a pie behind them on a windowsill. This is in reference to the Kendrick Lamar battle and the grooming allegations against him, and as you may expect, roping him in with convicts and large corporations proved to be controversial.

Childish Gambino Drake Beef

Of course, many folks have also criticized Tyler, The Creator for allowing this merch sale at his Camp Flog Gnaw festival, although this hypothetical vetting process hasn't been confirmed by any official source. His past controversies and their recent resurfacing did not do him any favors here, but take allegations of complicity with a grain of salt.

Folks might also extend this benefit of the doubt to Donald Glover himself, perhaps commenting on the perception of cancel culture. But considering Childish Gambino's past alleged dynamic with Drake, most fans did not give much grace. OVO fans have brought up how "This Is America" started as a Drizzy diss, that one Atlanta episode about him, and other alleged references, rifts, and disses.

We will see if Gambino ever addresses this in the future or if he or the Toronto superstar speak more definitively about their relationship. But it seems very unlikely that there isn't heavy beef.

