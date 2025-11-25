DJ Akademiks Insinuates Kendrick Lamar Praise Is Being Astroturfed By Overseas Accounts

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, one of the most popular Kendrick Lamar fan accounts on X got exposed for allegedly being based out of India.

DJ Akademiks is certainly no stranger to sharing his opinions online, despite whatever backlash he may receive for it. This is especially true when it comes to Kendrick Lamar and his longstanding feud with one of the internet personality's favorite artists, Drake. Recently, for example, he took to X to throw some shade in response to a tweet by Top Dawg Entertainment's Punch.

"I do this for my culture, to let em know what a n***a look like when a n***a in a rossa/roadster," Punch tweeted yesterday (November 24). "Show em how to move in a room full of vultures… industry shady it needs to be taking over."

"Need location of this tweet," Ak replied. "Might be from the TDE/PGLANG call center in India." This appears to be a reference to one of TDE's most popular fan accounts getting exposed for being based in India. Reportedly, the person running the account previously claimed to be a Black man from Compton.

Kendrick Lamar Tour

As news of the accounts origin began making its rounds online, they broke their silence. "Since y'all looking for dirt on me, here it is: Started listening to hip-hop in 2002 and Kendrick/TDE in 2012. Made this account in 2017-18 way before this beef sh*t. And for @elonmusk f u, you ain't doing sh*t but just want that bloody engagement with revealing location. To rest of y'all who will still be following this account for discussion and news we will still be posting it," they wrote.

The ordeal even earned a response from Drake. He liked a post about it by one of his own fan accounts. "TDE's most influential Twitter account, which claimed to be a black man from Compton, has been revealed to be based in India. This page used to deny Drake's blackness," the post read.

Ak's latest shady tweet comes just a couple of weeks before Kendrick is scheduled to close his "Grand National" tour. He'll do so with a handful of shows in Australia alongside ScHoolboy Q.

