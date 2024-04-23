Billie Eilish Announces Fortnite Festival Mainstage Concert

She's taking to the game's virtual stage later this week.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
28 Views
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Weekend two of Coachella just wrapped up but fans looking for more music festival fun may have a virtual opportunity. Pop megastar Billie Eilish was one of the headliners of Coachella in 2022 and she showed up again this year as a special guest during Lana Del Rey's headlining performance. She's taking to a different kind of festival later this week when she plays the main stage of Fortnite's music festival. She's following in the footsteps of artists like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and more who have entered the virtual realm.

She took to Twitter over the weekend with the simple announcement "Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24." The post also came with a picture of the "bad guy" singer within the game. In the picture, she's sporting an electric green fit of her own virtual merch. It's in the same color as the iconic hair she debuted during her debut album era. The midweek show is due to get underway tomorrow and fans of both the artist and the game itself expressed their excitement underneath the post. Check out the brief announcement she shared below.

Read More: Ice Spice Thirsts Over Billie Eilish's Latest Selfie

Billie Eilish Announces Fortnite Concert

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish was one of the loudest voices among dozens and dozens of artists speaking out against the use of AI mimicking their work. The most recent AI issue emerged when episode two of Childish Gambino's new radio show aired over the weekend. He's used AI on the show a few times before. But this week he debuted a brand new song that featured a guest verse from Kanye West.

Despite plenty of fan excitement for the promise of the song, some couldn't help but wonder if the verse was AI generated. In fact, the discussion of the song was almost entirely dominated by debates over whether or not it was real. What do you think of Billie Eilish participating in a virtual Fortnite concert? Do you plan on attending the show within the game when it takes place later this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Billie Eilish Gets Candid On Her Sexuality And Identity

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts FestivalMusicKendrick Lamar Added To Fortnite Music Festival Alongside The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, And More3.4K
2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci - Red CarpetMusicBillie Eilish Turns Up For Ice Spice Set At Camp Flog Gnaw1284
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - ArrivalsMusicBillie Eilish Gets Candid On Her Sexuality And Identity2.9K
Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images, Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty ImagesMusicBillie Eilish Responds To Kanye West's Demand For An Apology45.4K