Billie Eilish Announces Fortnite Festival Mainstage Concert

Weekend two of Coachella just wrapped up but fans looking for more music festival fun may have a virtual opportunity. Pop megastar Billie Eilish was one of the headliners of Coachella in 2022 and she showed up again this year as a special guest during Lana Del Rey's headlining performance. She's taking to a different kind of festival later this week when she plays the main stage of Fortnite's music festival. She's following in the footsteps of artists like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and more who have entered the virtual realm.

She took to Twitter over the weekend with the simple announcement "Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24." The post also came with a picture of the "bad guy" singer within the game. In the picture, she's sporting an electric green fit of her own virtual merch. It's in the same color as the iconic hair she debuted during her debut album era. The midweek show is due to get underway tomorrow and fans of both the artist and the game itself expressed their excitement underneath the post. Check out the brief announcement she shared below.

Billie Eilish Announces Fortnite Concert

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish was one of the loudest voices among dozens and dozens of artists speaking out against the use of AI mimicking their work. The most recent AI issue emerged when episode two of Childish Gambino's new radio show aired over the weekend. He's used AI on the show a few times before. But this week he debuted a brand new song that featured a guest verse from Kanye West.

Despite plenty of fan excitement for the promise of the song, some couldn't help but wonder if the verse was AI generated. In fact, the discussion of the song was almost entirely dominated by debates over whether or not it was real. What do you think of Billie Eilish participating in a virtual Fortnite concert? Do you plan on attending the show within the game when it takes place later this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

