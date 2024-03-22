"Happy Gilmore 2" In The Works, Shooter McGavin's Actor Claims

Adam Sandler is reportedly working on Happy Gilmore 2, according to Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the original film. “I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this.’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How ’bout that,’ [and] he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t wanna be a liar. But he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit," MacDonald told a Cleveland radio station.

It's the first public mention of a sequel to the 1995 comedy that helped rocket Sandler to mainstream recognition and success. The film followed Sandler as Happy Gilmore, a failed hockey player turned golfer. Gilmore must win enough money on the PGA Tour to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure. Along the way, he is helped by a former champion turned coach played by the late Carl Weathers. Sandler, who has branched into more dramatic roles in recent years, is yet to confirm the project himself.

Iconic And Beloved Gameshow Host Bob Barker Dies At 99

Meanwhile, another person who will be unable to reprise their role from the first film is Bob Barker. Barker, best known for hosting shows like Truth or Consequences and The Price Is Right, died last year at the age of 99. Barker's long-time publicist Roger Neal revealed that Barker had died on August 25 at his home in Los Angeles. “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” Nancy Brunt, Barker's longtime friend and caretaker, said in a statement.

Barker's lengthy career in radio and television began in 1956 when he was hired as the host of Truth or Consequences. The show would make the jump to television a year later. After 18 years of hosting the program, Barker would move full-time to hosting The Price Is Right, which he had spearheaded the revival of in 1972. Barker was famous for his twinkling smile, dry wit, and perpetual tan. Prior to his retirement in 2007, Barker had recorded over 5000 episodes of television. Barker was enshrined on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1976. A noted animal rights activist, Barker became famous for signing off his broadcasts with a reminder to spay and neuter your pets. In Happy Gilmore, he played himself and became a beloved part of the film. Paired with Happy at a Pro-Am tournament, Barker proceeds to give Happy a beatdown after they fall out.

