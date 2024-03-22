Kai Cenat Left Speechless By Kendrick Lamar Dissing Drake And J. Cole

Kai Cenat had barely any words as he took in Kendrick Lamar's brutal diss of Drake and J. Cole on We Don't Trust You. Cenat sat in shocked silence during his listening part for the Metro Boomin and Future collab album as Lamar skewered the "First Person Shooter" duo on "Like That". Cenat's listening parties have become a regular occurrence. However, this is the first time that the streamer has legitimately been lost for words. What did you think of the track? Let us know in the comments.

"F-ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches. Motherf-ck the big three, n-gga, it's just big me. And your best work is a light pack/N-gga, Prince outlived Mike Jack'/N-gga, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary," Kendrick raps as he dismantles the notion that Drake and Cole are his contemporaries. Drake and Cole are both yet to respond to the track.

Read More: Kai Cenat Shocked By Kanye West Manager Fight Threat

Kai Cenat Trolled By Fan Claiming To Be In A Police Chase

Elsewhere, Cenat fell victim to a troll while live-streaming a police chase in Los Angeles. During the stream, Cenat was contacted on Instagram by a man claiming to be the driver of the car. For a few minutes, Cenat and the man exchanged messages before the suspect was apprehended. However, internet sleuths have discovered that the man was a troll. The user who had contacted Cenat was seen livestreaming well after the suspect was apprehended.

However, for once it seems like Cenat got a taste of his own medicine. Late last year, Cenat committed to a weeks-long troll job in which he convinced several prominent content creators that he was buying them Birkin Bags. Instead, Cenat purchased knock-offs from Temu. This went as far as showing Rubi Rose the knock-off bag he had bought her and trying to convince her that the "prank" was that she thought it was Temu but was actually a legit Birkin.

Read More: Kai Cenat And Druski Accused Of Colorism For Comments About Fellow Stream Guest

[via]