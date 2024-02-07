Quavo Gifts Takeoff's Little Sister Two Apple Vision Pros

The Apple Vision Pro is the newest piece of technology to take the world by storm in recent weeks. Videos of people using them in public have started making the rounds online extensively. The tech has left a divisive impression on those seeing the videos. To some, it's a sign that the future has arrived and that the promise of immersive technologies is being achieved. To others, the technology is goofy and many have cracked jokes at the expense of those using it in public.

One person who may get to try their hands and the brand new tech soon is Quavo. He purchased two of them for Takeoff's little sister earlier this week. But it wasn't just a gift, it was also a reward for good grades. He copped the Apple Vision Pros because she got a perfect score of 100% on her Trigonometry test. In the comments, fans cracked joked about how difficult that is. "Trigonometry hard asl 100% wild lol she gone be the one buying him shit once she graduates congratulations," one of the top responses reads. Check out the video of Takeoff's sister receiving the gift below.

Quavo's Gift For Takeoff's Little Sister

Last year, Quavo released his new album Rocket Power. Despite fans enjoying the record it went on to achieve just modest numbers of the former-Migos rapper's standards. Speaking of Migos, the sales numbers of the album looked even weaker once Offset released his album Set It Off a few months later. That album pushed more than 70k units which was good enough for a top 10 debut on the Billboard 200.

Fans are hoping that Quavo has more material coming soon though. He and Travis Scott have been teasing a sequel to their 2017 collaborative album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. What do you think of Quavo gifting Takeoff's little sister two Apple Vision Pros after she aced a trigonometry test? Let us know in the comment section below.

