Wack 100 Starts Beef With RocStar2800: “You Ain’t Ever Put In No Work”

The music executive blasted the rap figure’s credentials, and warned him that he’s messing with the wrong kind of guy.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Another day, another entry into the laundry list of beefs that Wack 100 started online, and this one's a doozy. Moreover, his latest target is rapper and blogger RocStar2800, with ties to South Central Los Angeles and Phoenix, Arizona. They've had a lot of feuds, Instagram Live rants against each other, and Clubhouse airings-out as a result of their adherence to street life and accusations levied at each other because of the other's perceived fake game. Furthermore, the music executive went all-out on social media, calling into question RocStar's authenticity, movement, and style choices.

"RocStar, you's a b***h," Wack 100's rant began. "You's a n***a that ain't never did no time, you ain't never put in no work, n***a. And you playing with real n***as and you playing with n***as in these streets, n***a. I done seen you. I seen the brokeness on you. You got the stench of brokeness. You pulled up in a motherf***ing Prius, n***a, with a f***ing donut tire. Who the f**k drive a Prius with a donut tire? You is broke, your shoes was leaning, you was f***ed up!"

Wack 100 Pops Off On RocStar2800: Watch

"#RockStar2800 Just a few of the meta rats capers," Wack 100 captioned his Instagram post, continuing the shots fired. "Throwing a rock and hiding your hand. You hit Wack to come run the play then you play like you don't know. If he a goofy or naw comment below." As of writing this article, it's still a bit unclear exactly what happened with these individuals. However, considering that he came to DJ Akademiks' defense amid his Saucy Santana beef, he probably has bigger fish to fry right now.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop manager is also making sure that his support for other artist being allegedly blackballed by the industry is well-known. For example, he recently came to Kodak Black's defense after the rapper claimed Big Boi and T.I. tried to ruin his record deal. Overall, we're sure that these antics will continue, because Wack 100 always fires off against those who dare to step up. Whether he'll succeed is a different story. For more on him and RocStar2800, stay logged into HNHH.

