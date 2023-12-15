Air Jordan 17 Low "University Blue" Making A Fall 2024 Comeback

When it comes to underrated Jordan Brand models, there is certainly a case to be made about the Air Jordan 17 Low. In fact, there are a lot of underrated Jumpman models out there. However, the aforementioned model was worn by Michael Jordan during his time with the Washington Wizards. This is some overlooked history, which is fairly understandable. Regardless, this shoe got some truly great colorways, and it's been itching to receive some retros. Even if fans are not asking for them.

Subsequently, it seems like Jumpman is finally going to give this silhouette a bit of justice. New Air Jordan 17 Low models are reportedly going to come out in 2024. Of course, many of these will simply be retros of sneakers we saw in the past. Among them is the "University Blue" color scheme that was worn by Michael Jordan himself. In fact, according to @zsneakerheadz, this shoe is going to be making a triumphant return in 2024. Below, you can find photos of the original in all of their glory.

"University Blue" Air Jordan 17 Low

Firstly, the shoe is mostly covered in white. Secondly, there are hits of university blue all the way throughout. However, these elements are mainly found on the cuff, as well as the midsole. This comes together to form a truly palatable sneaker that a lot of people are going to recognize. These are fantastic and they could bring forth some nostalgia. Also, the sneakers will in fact be released with a briefcase!

More Photos

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Bar Detroit for the photos and information. The Air Jordan 17 Low “University Blue” is going to be released in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price will be $300. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

