Charlamagne Tha God has addressed Andrew Schulz's controversial response to Kendrick Lamar dissing him on his 2024 album, GNX. Charlamagne and Schulz co-host The Brilliant Idiots podcast.

On the song, "wacced out murals," Lamar raps: "Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman." After its release, Schulz took offense to the lyric and responded on his Flagrant podcast by joking about sexually assaulting the rapper. “I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it," he said at the time. "Just Kendrick Lamar. I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not, That’s the only thing he could do.”

Charlamagne reflected on the drama during a new interview with VladTV. He began by jokingly admitting that he will always defend his friends. "You know, because me and my guys, we're gonna have our conversations that we have amongst each other, and sometimes we might have them on the podcast, but I'm a person that truly feels like, I may not agree with what you said, but I agree with your right to say it," he continued.

From there, Charlamagne addressed the backlash Schulz received and how he has been drawn into the drama. "I don't know what people expect me to do about it. Andrew is a grown man.," he said. "It was on Flagrant." Charlamagne also discussed Kendrick Lamar's upcoming film with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

Andrew Schulz previously addressed the backlash to his jokes about Kendrick Lamar by joining Charlamagne on an episode of The Breakfast Club. “They made that sh*t racist so fast. I’m just saying he’s little! I hate having to explain jokes. He’s itty bitty, so why is he telling people to kill my friends?” he said at the time. “The next line, he goes… ‘Slide on both of them.’ What does ‘slide’ mean to y’all? If you say kill my friends, everything after that is fine. You took it there… You gettin’ made love to. I don’t like this idea that I’m this big bully. You told your people to kill my friends.”