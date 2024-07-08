Serena Williams Has Fans In Awe While Stunning In A Curve-Hugging Black Dress

BYAlexander Cole1026 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2014 Brisbane International - Day 7
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 04: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates victory after winning her finals match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day seven of the 2014 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on January 4, 2014 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Fans are praising her style team.

Serena Williams has been having an interesting past couple of months. Overall, much of this has to do with her inclusion in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. If you remember, Serena was name-dropped in "Not Like Us." This was due to the fact that Drake and Serena were rumored to be an item at one point. Moreover, Drizzy has taken shots at Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian. Kendrick clearly did not like that and it let it be known that people should keep Serena's name out of their mouths.

On top of all of this, there has been discourse online about Serena Williams and her outfit choices. Some fans have even gone after her stylists for not understanding how to style her properly. Well, these criticisms were put to rest recently thanks to the Instagram post below. As you can see, Serena was sporting a form-fitting black dress that hugged her curves in all of the right places. It was a nice change of pace and fans loved it.

Read More: Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Is Team Kendrick Lamar

Serena Williams Has Some Speechless

"The wink was to let yall know, she hear y’all’s cry. She got it together now," one person wrote. "Whoever the stylist and make up artist do not I repeat DO NOT let them go idc if they got outstanding warrants," said another. Needless to say, Williams is giving fans exactly what they want right now. Her post-tennis career has been a huge story for a lot of fans, but for now, it seems to be going quite well.

Let us know what you think about Serena Williams and her post-tennis career, in the comments section down below. How did you feel about her shoutout in "Not Like Us?" What did you make of her subsequently giving the song a co-sign? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their projects.

Read More: Coco Gauff Picks Kendrick Lamar Over Drake Because Of Serena Williams Diss

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024 - Day OneStreetwearCoco Gauff Picks Kendrick Lamar Over Drake Because Of Serena Williams Diss2.7K
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsStreetwearSerena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Is Team Kendrick Lamar2.7K
2024 Essence Festival Of CultureStreetwearSerena Williams Gets Back At Drake With Some Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Praise796
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - ArrivalsStreetwearSerena Williams Announces Second Child At The Met Gala767