Serena Williams Has Fans In Awe While Stunning In A Curve-Hugging Black Dress

Serena Williams has been having an interesting past couple of months. Overall, much of this has to do with her inclusion in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. If you remember, Serena was name-dropped in "Not Like Us." This was due to the fact that Drake and Serena were rumored to be an item at one point. Moreover, Drizzy has taken shots at Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian. Kendrick clearly did not like that and it let it be known that people should keep Serena's name out of their mouths.

On top of all of this, there has been discourse online about Serena Williams and her outfit choices. Some fans have even gone after her stylists for not understanding how to style her properly. Well, these criticisms were put to rest recently thanks to the Instagram post below. As you can see, Serena was sporting a form-fitting black dress that hugged her curves in all of the right places. It was a nice change of pace and fans loved it.

"The wink was to let yall know, she hear y’all’s cry. She got it together now," one person wrote. "Whoever the stylist and make up artist do not I repeat DO NOT let them go idc if they got outstanding warrants," said another. Needless to say, Williams is giving fans exactly what they want right now. Her post-tennis career has been a huge story for a lot of fans, but for now, it seems to be going quite well.

