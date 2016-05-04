chauffeur
- CrimeYoung Thug's Longtime Driver Threatens To Sue Rapper Over Lil Duke FightYoung Thug's chauffeur claims he was beaten up after a verbal altercation with Lil Duke at a party.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby Bickers With Woman While Being Chauffeured Around AirportDaBaby was just trying to count his money, but a stranger kept disturbing his peace. By Noah C
- MusicSoulja Boy Sued For Using Unauthorized Footage Of His Chauffeur In Music VideoSoulja Boy is facing a lawsuit after he used footage of his Las Vegas driver in a music video.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTwo Men From Kim Kardashian's Limo Company Arrested For Paris RobberyTwo men who work for a limo company often used by the Kardashians have been arrested for their alleged roles in the October jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian. By Angus Walker
- NewsBusta Rhymes Reportedly Being Sued By Former ChauffeurBusta Rhymes is being hit with a lawsuit for allegedly not paying his former chauffeur.By Kevin Goddard