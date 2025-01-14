King Harris Claims Mother Of His Child Approves Of Open Relationship

The rapper claims he's in the clear.

King Harris has been at the enter of controversy since becoming a father. The rapper and son of icons T.I. and Tiny Harris claimed that he is free to date whomever he chooses. He's still in a relationship with the mother of his child, but he took to social media on Sunday to clear the air. King Harris went on the record to tell fans that the mother of his child doesn't have a problem with his relationship antics. He goes as far as to say that the woman actually approves of and encourages them.

King Harris relayed all this information via Instagram. The rapper welcomed his son King Jr. back in November 2024. Harris, however, did not seemingly plan to settle down with the child's mother, J'Nijah "Nana" Epps, in the near future. The rapper proceeded to go about his business and behave as though he was a single man. His reasoning? He basically is single. At least, that's what he told his followers. "Just know my baby mama don’t care," he said, in response to fans threatening to contact Epps. King Harris said that the mother of his child knows exactly what he's been up to.

King Harris Claims "Nana" Epps "Doesn't Care"

In an effort to downplay the situation, King Harris clarified that he's not serious with any of the women that he is seeing. "It’s not nothing special,We just kicking sh*t and having [a] good time," he noted. "You know what I’m saying. My baby mama don’t mind, so you can’t try to be, like, extra messy." Furthermore, King Harris went on the record to claim that has been a supportive and attentive father since his son was born last year. "[I'm] not a bad baby daddy," he informed viewers. Therefore, in both his mind and Epps', he gets special privileges.