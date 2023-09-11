Tristan Thompson Is Heading Back To The Cleveland Cavaliers: Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding some more veterans to an enticing young core of talent. But, they are not just adding any free agent on the market. Koby Altman has done a very nice job running the front office for the past few years now. Drafting Darius Garland, trading for Donovan Mitchell, acquiring Jarrett Allen, selecting Evan Mobley, this list goes on. The roster now grows even deeper by bringing back a fan favorite, Tristan Thompson. These reports come from Uproxx and NBA insider for The Athletic, Shams Charania.

Double T, as Cavs fans like to call him, began his NBA journey back when he was picked fourth overall in the 2011 draft out of Texas. A key cog in the system during the squad's run to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and one championship, Thompson always brought energy and rebounding night in and night out. He was as steady as you can get as he rarely got injured. But as time went on, he made trips to play for Sacramento, Boston, Chicago, Indiana, and most recently, the Lakers.

Shams Charania Says Tristan Thompson Is Headed Back To The Land

After a rough return to the playoffs for Cleveland last season against a physical New York Knicks team, they are looking to beef up the rim protection. Tristan brings just that, as well as his knack for tracking down boards. Allen and Mobley, including the rest of the roster, shrunk in that first-round series. They hope he can bring veteran leadership and toughness back to the blue-collar city of Cleveland.

