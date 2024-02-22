Westside Gunn Reacts To Kanye West's Name Drop In Upcoming "Vultures" Album

Westside Gunn recently shared his elation on social media after being name-dropped by none other than Kanye West in a preview of an upcoming track. The revelation occurred during Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures listening party in Las Vegas last December. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, February 20, Westside Gunn posted a clip from the event where Kanye West can be heard rapping. “We on the westside, the gun in the Tahoe/ Jesus Piece on me, watch out for diablo.” Westside Gunn was quick to express his gratitude, writing, “S/O to YE for the Shout. #CULTURE,” alongside the video.

However, this isn't the first time Westside Gunn shared aspects of his personal life on X. He recently faced a challenging encounter during an attempt to cross the Canadian border. He discussed the ordeal on Twitter/X, expressing that he wouldn't return to Canada unless he was getting paid big.

Moreover, the acknowledgment from Kanye West is a noteworthy moment for Westside Gunn. Signifying the impact and recognition Griselda Records has gained in the hip-hop landscape. Kanye's inclusion of Westside Gunn in his verse places him among a select group of names. The names include Kodak Black, John Gotti, Pablo Escobar, and Griselda Blanco, showcasing the rapper's ability to seamlessly blend diverse influences into his music.

Westside Gunn Shows Love To Ye

While the snippet raises anticipation for the upcoming Vultures albums by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, it remains uncertain whether this particular track will make it onto either project. The ambiguity adds an element of mystery. Heightening the excitement for what's to come in March and April when the sequels are set to be released. Furthermore, beyond the immediate thrill of being recognized by a hip-hop heavyweight like Kanye West, Westside Gunn's acknowledgment also underscores the interconnectedness of the rap community.

Moreover, the shout-out serves as a testament to the collaborative and supportive nature within the genre. Where artists acknowledge and appreciate each other's contributions. As fans eagerly await the release of the Vultures sequels, this unexpected nod from Kanye West to Westside Gunn has added an extra layer of intrigue. Moreover, the first week sales numbers from Vultures are in, and fans are loving the album so far. It solidifies Westside Gunn's position in the hip-hop world. In addition, it also amplifies the anticipation surrounding the forthcoming releases, making them a must-listen for fans of both artists.

