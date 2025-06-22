Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Get Soulful On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 113 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Erykah Badu The Alchemist R&B Season Playlist Music News
Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Singer and entertainer Erykah Badu after the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Erykah Badu, The Alchemist, and Samara Cyn gave us a very short but very satisfying update to our "R&B Season" playlist.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist update, where we have a brief but beautiful set of new releases to highlight this week. The first one on our list comes with some controversy, but that's just par the course for Internet discussion and promotion these days.

We're talking about the new Erykah Badu and The Alchemist collaboration "Next To You," which is the first single from their upcoming album Abi & Alan. The warm bass and hanging organ chords in the sample are very intoxicating, and you can imagine how much that feeling escalates once Badu's gorgeous vocal runs hit the mic.

Some wailing synthesizers give the song some dynamism amid a relatively steady progression, but that's before the producer switches up the sample and introduces some darker bass and flanges. It's hypnotizing for sure, and it makes us look forward to the creative fusions of their styles that will come out soon.

As far as the controversy, the use of artificial intelligence for the song's visualizer and cover art led to a lot of disappointment from fans. But as Al suggested on Twitter, they are more peeved with how people aren't talking about the music because they're busy criticizing this decision.

Read More: Former Diddy Assistant's Testimony Fuels Speculation About Kim Porter

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Nevertheless, R&B Season has another big release to talk about this week. Following various singles and a lot of acclaim, Samara Cyn released her new EP backroads, and it's a short and sweet effort.

Specifically, we would point you to the song "hardheaded" if you're looking for a solid taste of the project. The languid drum pattern eventually gets more peppy, and the swing holds itself together thanks to a quaint guitar performance. Samara's vocals are very sugary on the cut, but she also lets herself get lost in the dreamy string arrangements that flick the lights off until the percussion's swing returns.

The whole EP is worth a listen, and it takes advantage of its length to showcase a lot of the Tennessee native's best qualities. Hip-hop also had a solid week when it comes to new releases thanks to fiery tracks from Cardi B, Offset, Fred again.., and Rob49.

Read More: Offset & Cardi B Go Head To Head On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
News Marijuana Man 843
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion 5.2K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 3.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.0K