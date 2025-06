Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Share Trippy Ballad "Next To You"

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist are starting the rollout for their forthcoming collab album "Abi & Alan" with "Next To You."

For now, we have "Next To You" to chew on and it's a funky neo-soul and R&B jam about a love that has Badu in a chokehold. "I wanna smoke blunts with you (Music) / I wanna get drunk with you, I do," she sings as expresses just how much she wants to be with this person.

He will be producing the entirety of Abi & Alan, hence his first name being a part of the LP's title. We got confirmation this was in the works in March thanks to an interview with Billboard. Badu touched on how much love she's still got for hip-hop, a genre she's been closely associated with from the start.

Erykah Badu is back! The acclaimed neo-soul act has just dropped her first single of the 2020s and its for her upcoming album, Abi & Alan. We haven't received a new album from the Dallas singer in 15 years and a project overall in a decade. But part of the reason she's making a comeback is because of the one and only, The Alchemist .

