The Alchemist Taunts The Internet Over Their Heated Reactions To His & Erykah Badu's AI Cover Art

BY Zachary Horvath 870 Views
2021 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Rapper/producer The Alchemist performs onstage during Day 1 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 10, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Fans of The Alchemist were wildly disappointed in the producer after it was learned that the artwork for "Next To You" wasn't authentic.

The Alchemist has heard the noise about his new single and he's giving it to the angry fans right back. Per Complex, the Beverly Hills, California producer clapped back to reactions on his X account and as you can see below, he had a good time doing so. Clearly, Uncle Al couldn't be less bothered by the backlash and some of his responses are downright hilarious.

For example, one user on the platform compared him to the latest iteration of Kanye West while using expletives in the process. However, The Alchemist taunted him right back typing, "You might have a new step father."

Another said that not many would listen to his new song because of the AI cover art. However, the decorated producer believes in only focusing on the music. "I listen to music with my eyes closed," he replied.

Some fans are even going as far as to say that he tarnished his reputation and legacy by using the controversial technology. "After hearing this slop I can no longer put you on the S Tier like Madlib or J Dilla. If you're using AI you lost all your creativity and now considered officially washed. Should have listened to that Madlib/Rapsody album for real inspiration before cooking this bullsh*t."

Erykah Badu & The Alchemist
the alchemist
Image via The Alchemist on X

But once again, he couldn't care less. "Maybe i shouldn't have been there to begin with ? Salute !"

Hopefully, though, the AI-generated cover for "Next To You" doesn't permanently turn fans away from what should be an exciting release this year.

As you may know, this is the lead single for The Alchemist's and Erykah Badu's upcoming collaboration album, Abi & Alan. It will be the first time that the beat smith has ever made an R&B/soul record. Moreover, it will end a 15-year album drought from the legendary neo-soul singer.

It's also been a decade since her last full-length effort overall. Her last tape was 2015's But You Caint Use My Phone. A release date is unavailable at press time, so hopefully, it comes sooner than later.

