Despite there being a lot of excitement for this tape, The Alchemist and Erykah Badu did ruffle feathers by using AI for the cover art.

However, he vehemently denied this, once again getting chippy with users on social media. "Please show me where i said anything was coming out today," he responded. Fans proceeded to share alleged press releases with apparent statements from Badu about a tour and the album itself. We will see what happens, though, now that this information is out there.

However, excitement may begin to ramp up again thanks to the reveal of the tracklist. Whether or not this is 100% the real deal remains to be seen. It's not coming from Erykah Badu nor Uncle Al. But it is online thanks to hip-hop journalist Brian B.Dot Miller. and HipHopNMore.

The hype was pretty immense for Erykah Badu and The Alchemist 's Abi & Alan when it was first revealed. Most of the public heard about back in March of this year. However, things have been quite hush hush on the progress of it. All we really have is the lead single "Next To You," which hit DSPs in June.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.