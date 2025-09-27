The hype was pretty immense for Erykah Badu and The Alchemist's Abi & Alan when it was first revealed. Most of the public heard about back in March of this year. However, things have been quite hush hush on the progress of it. All we really have is the lead single "Next To You," which hit DSPs in June.
Making matters a little bit worse is that it received some harsh backlash. Not necessarily because of the music, but because of the AI-generated cover art. "I listen to music with my eyes closed," he said in response to all of the hate.
However, excitement may begin to ramp up again thanks to the reveal of the tracklist. Whether or not this is 100% the real deal remains to be seen. It's not coming from Erykah Badu nor Uncle Al. But it is online thanks to hip-hop journalist Brian B.Dot Miller. and HipHopNMore.
It does look pretty legit, especially with the collaborators on deck. Westside Gunn, Thundercat, DRAM, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kamasi Washington headline the costars. In total, there are 13 songs.
When Is Erykah Badu Dropping Abi & Alan?
Hopefully, these leads to us receiving a concrete release date sooner than later. Fans were already robbed of that after it didn't drop on August 29. It was believed to be real, with angry listeners swearing that The Alchemist said as much.
However, he vehemently denied this, once again getting chippy with users on social media. "Please show me where i said anything was coming out today," he responded. Fans proceeded to share alleged press releases with apparent statements from Badu about a tour and the album itself. We will see what happens, though, now that this information is out there.
Abi & Alan Tracklist:
- Echoes
- I Just Play A Part (feat. Westside Gunn & Creole Princess)
- Crossfade (feat. Thundercat)
- Valentine (feat. DRAM)
- Next To You
- B. ROOM
- BREEZY
- They Ain't You (feat. Thundercat)
- Apostle Pt. 1 & 2
- I Know That Man (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
- Witch DOCTOR
- No ID (feat. Westside Gunn)
- BLACK BOX (feat. Kamasi Washington)
