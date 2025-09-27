Tracklist For Erykah Badu And The Alchemist's Collab Album Surfaces

BY Zachary Horvath 690 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
erykah badu
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Erykah Badu speaks in the press room during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images) SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Rapper/producer The Alchemist performs onstage during Day 1 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 10, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Despite there being a lot of excitement for this tape, The Alchemist and Erykah Badu did ruffle feathers by using AI for the cover art.

The hype was pretty immense for Erykah Badu and The Alchemist's Abi & Alan when it was first revealed. Most of the public heard about back in March of this year. However, things have been quite hush hush on the progress of it. All we really have is the lead single "Next To You," which hit DSPs in June.

Making matters a little bit worse is that it received some harsh backlash. Not necessarily because of the music, but because of the AI-generated cover art. "I listen to music with my eyes closed," he said in response to all of the hate.

However, excitement may begin to ramp up again thanks to the reveal of the tracklist. Whether or not this is 100% the real deal remains to be seen. It's not coming from Erykah Badu nor Uncle Al. But it is online thanks to hip-hop journalist Brian B.Dot Miller. and HipHopNMore.

It does look pretty legit, especially with the collaborators on deck. Westside Gunn, Thundercat, DRAM, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kamasi Washington headline the costars. In total, there are 13 songs.

Read More: Who Has Brittany Renner Dated?

When Is Erykah Badu Dropping Abi & Alan?

Hopefully, these leads to us receiving a concrete release date sooner than later. Fans were already robbed of that after it didn't drop on August 29. It was believed to be real, with angry listeners swearing that The Alchemist said as much.

However, he vehemently denied this, once again getting chippy with users on social media. "Please show me where i said anything was coming out today," he responded. Fans proceeded to share alleged press releases with apparent statements from Badu about a tour and the album itself. We will see what happens, though, now that this information is out there.

Abi & Alan Tracklist:

  1. Echoes
  2. I Just Play A Part (feat. Westside Gunn & Creole Princess)
  3. Crossfade (feat. Thundercat)
  4. Valentine (feat. DRAM)
  5. Next To You
  6. B. ROOM
  7. BREEZY
  8. They Ain't You (feat. Thundercat)
  9. Apostle Pt. 1 & 2
  10. I Know That Man (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
  11. Witch DOCTOR
  12. No ID (feat. Westside Gunn)
  13. BLACK BOX (feat. Kamasi Washington)

Read More: The 10 Greatest Air Jordan 5s Ever Released

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2025 Essence Festival Of Culture Music Erykah Badu Says The Alchemist Postponed Their Album At The Last Minute 8.9K
Courvoisier and LRG Pop-Up Shop Tour in New York Music The Alchemist Denies Announcing The Release Date For His Erykah Badu Joint Album 3.2K
Erykah Badu The Alchemist Release Date Collab Album Hip Hop News Music Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Announce Release Date For Collab Album "Abi & Alan" 2.9K
Erykah Badu The Alchemist Under Fire AI Art Music News Music Erykah Badu & The Alchemist Under Fire For AI-Generated Cover Art 11.0K
Comments 0