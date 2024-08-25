Usher Fan Loses It During Shirtless Performance Of "Climax"

USHER: Past Present Future Tour Kick Off - Washington, DC
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour Kick Off at Capital One Arena on August 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)
The fan couldn't contain their excitement.

A video of a fan's reaction to Usher performing his iconic 2012 Looking 4 Myself single, "Climax," is going viral on social media. In the clip, the fan dramatically screams out "Oh my God" over and over again while losing it for the singer. When Usher caught wind of the video, he replied: "thank u for coming..," with a laughing emoji. He performed the track during his ongoing Past Present Future Tour.

Fans had plenty of jokes about the incident when The Shade Room shared it on Instagram. "Talking bout 'thank you for coming.' Oh she came alright," one fan wrote. Another joked: "His wife so mature id cancle the whole tour." One more remarked: "He said thank you for coming. Chile my mind went somewhere else."

Usher Performs On His "Past Present Future Tour"

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour Kick-Off at Capital One Arena on August 20, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The viral clip comes after Usher had to postpone several concerts, earlier this month, due to injury. "Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time," he explained in a statement at the time. "My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week." He ended up moving three shows in Atlanta back to December and kicked off the tour in Washington D.C. on August 20.

Fan Loses Their Mind Over Usher

Usher will be traveling on the Past Present Future Tour through May 2025. Check out the latest viral clip from the tour below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

View this post on Instagram
 
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

