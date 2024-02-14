Usher Developing TV Series Inspired By His Music

Usher is developing a television series inspired by his music and is partnering with Universal Content Productions to do so. According to a new report from Variety, the series will focus on “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.” Additionally, it will tackle “music, style, sex, romance, and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.” Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, Katie Zucker, and Kenny Meiselas will serve as executive producers.

Usher Speaks At Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14: Usher speaks during the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Usher at Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joi Stokes/WireImage)

News of the television show comes after his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. It secured the second-highest TV audience in U.S. history behind the 1969 moon landing with 123 million viewers. The performance featured many of his biggest hits including "My Boo," "Caught Up," "U Don't Have to Call," "Superstar," "Love in this Club," and more. He also welcomed several guests such as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., and Ludacris, among others.

In addition to his TV plans, Usher will be embarking on Past Present Future tour, later this year. He’ll be bringing his music to Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago as well as several more cities across the United States. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.

