Usher Has Heartwarming Reaction To Spotting Free From “106 & Park” In Crowd

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Caesar's Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Usher performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Usher had to do a double-take.

Last week, Usher kicked off his eagerly anticipated "Past Present Future" tour with an unforgettable performance in Washington, D.C. Originally scheduled to begin earlier this month, the tour was pushed back after the hitmaker suffered a neck injury during rehearsals. Luckily, it looks like he had a speedy recovery, and wasted no time getting back to giving fans what they love.

While Usher has already impressed countless supporters with his tour, he himself recently became starstruck onstage after spotting none other than Free Marie Wright in the crowd. In a clip from his recent stop in Boston, he's seen putting the show on hold to give her a shoutout. “Hold on, hold on, hold on. Is that Free I see?" he asked, looking shocked. He then stepped down to greet her, putting his appreciation for the former 106 & Park host on full display.

Usher Stops Show To Give Free A Shoutout

Free shared a clip of the wholesome moment on Instagram today, thanking the city and praising Usher for the show. “About last night .@usher gave the kid so much love in the hometown! ♥️ fur and the GRILLS 🤣🤣! Beantown I LOVE you back infinity 🙋🏽‍♀️💚 Thank YOU and Goodnight," she captioned the post. As expected, fans in The Shade Room's comments section are commending Usher for giving Free the shoutout she deserves. "FREE is a legend and nobody matches what her and AJ did for music culture on 106," one Instagram user writes. "She’s a living legend !!!" another notes.

Fans certainly can't blame Usher for doing a double-take, and loved to see him giving Free her flowers. What do you think of Usher's reaction to spotting Free Marie Wright in the crowd at his recent tour stop in Boston? Can you blame him for stopping the show to give her a shoutout? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

