Usher Gets Outshined By His Own Fan After Letting Her Perform During His Tour Stop

Someone usher Usher to the stands: the real star was in the crowd all along!

Usher's recent live shows, residencies, and tour stops have all been nothing short of extravagantly impressive, and with plenty of viral moments to promote them, too. He definitely adopted a "Mr. Steal Your Girl" moniker from many of these, but it's all been in great fun and with a lot of showmanship and charisma to show folks a good time without taking things too far. The singer is very confident in his ability to control these energies. If you need proof of that, look no further than this latest clip. While going through a group of fans in the crowd, a woman goes up to him and says, "Give me that mic!"

Then, Usher looks back at her with a puzzled look as she grabs the microphone, but as soon as she starts singing, he just looks impressed, leaves the mic in her hands, and sits with some other fans in the stand as the woman performed. Germaine, known on IG as @thegclassbygermaine, belted out "There Goes My Baby" during this "Past Present Future" tour stop. Fans cheered for her around the arena, and it was overall one of many other heartening (but also kind of confusing) moments to witness during these concerts.

Usher Fan Steals The Show During Tour Stop

Furthermore, the confusion comes form whether or not Usher and his team scripted or anticipated this, but in any case, everyone handled it very well. After all, this is the kind of situation that gets other concert-goers tackled if he hadn't been so graceful with his reaction. Nevertheless, the "SOS" multi-hyphenate has many more shows to go through, and we're sure that there will be plenty of other viral fan interactions to witness. Let's just hope that not too many people try to follow Germaine's lead, since that could be pretty hectic to handle.

Jokes aside, Usher is actually quite the madman for embarking on this "Past Present Future" tour. Not even a serious neck injury could change his plans, and his time onstage has been absolutely overwhelming in 2024. How can someone keep it together so consistently? Well, that's what the fans are for sometimes: just hand the mic over, take a rest, and give someone else their time in the spotlight.