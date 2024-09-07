Usher Turns His Stage Into A Strip Club For Brooklyn Tour Stop

Usher turned Barclays Center into a massive nightclub.

Usher is stunning every crowd he greets on his "Past Present Future" tour, and is even inspiring the crowd to take over the show and sing for him. But it's not just a concert: it's a 4AM party in the waviest strip club in the city... Or at least, that's the vibe he wants to create with each tour stop. Moreover, for the singer's first Brooklyn show at the Barclays Center on Friday (September 6), he turned part of the stage into a strip club, complete with a pole for a dancer to use. Taraji P. Henson, Victoria Monét, and Yung Miami were right there to throw some cash and have fun with the performers.

Of course, this is nothing new for Usher, who did this exact sort of homage during his Vegas residency, his Super Bowl halftime show, and more. Also, it's exactly the kind of extravagance and fun-loving raunch that we expect from him, so this isn't all too surprising. While it doesn't make it any less entertaining, we can't help but wonder what the Dallas native will do next during this trek. We know that he's taken his time to greet familiar faces and old friends in the crowds, so we hope that there's more wholesome stuff on the way.

Usher's Strip Club Stage For Brooklyn Show

Speaking of wholesome tour content, Usher also took some time during this Brooklyn show to shout out his "SOS (Sex On Sight)" collaborator, Victoria Monét. "Victoria, we love you, baby girl!" he told her in the stands before playing her hit song "On My Mama." We can't think of many other careers who have had a better past 48 months than the Atlanta native. So not only was this well-deserved, but we hope there's more stuff like this to come.

Victoria Monét Gets Her Flowers

All this being said, it's not like every single part of this tour has been perfect. For example, after a particularly bizarre clip of Usher's "Yeah!" performance went viral, people accused him of sending a clone onstage. It seems like the fanbase crossover between him and MF DOOM isn't as small as you might think. Rest In Peace to The Villain.