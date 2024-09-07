Usher Turns His Stage Into A Strip Club For Brooklyn Tour Stop

BYGabriel Bras Nevares235 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
USHER: Past Present Future Tour - Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: (Exclusive Coverage) Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Barclays Center on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Usher turned Barclays Center into a massive nightclub.

Usher is stunning every crowd he greets on his "Past Present Future" tour, and is even inspiring the crowd to take over the show and sing for him. But it's not just a concert: it's a 4AM party in the waviest strip club in the city... Or at least, that's the vibe he wants to create with each tour stop. Moreover, for the singer's first Brooklyn show at the Barclays Center on Friday (September 6), he turned part of the stage into a strip club, complete with a pole for a dancer to use. Taraji P. Henson, Victoria Monét, and Yung Miami were right there to throw some cash and have fun with the performers.

Of course, this is nothing new for Usher, who did this exact sort of homage during his Vegas residency, his Super Bowl halftime show, and more. Also, it's exactly the kind of extravagance and fun-loving raunch that we expect from him, so this isn't all too surprising. While it doesn't make it any less entertaining, we can't help but wonder what the Dallas native will do next during this trek. We know that he's taken his time to greet familiar faces and old friends in the crowds, so we hope that there's more wholesome stuff on the way.

Read More: Usher Fan Loses It During Shirtless Performance Of "Climax"

Usher's Strip Club Stage For Brooklyn Show

Speaking of wholesome tour content, Usher also took some time during this Brooklyn show to shout out his "SOS (Sex On Sight)" collaborator, Victoria Monét. "Victoria, we love you, baby girl!" he told her in the stands before playing her hit song "On My Mama." We can't think of many other careers who have had a better past 48 months than the Atlanta native. So not only was this well-deserved, but we hope there's more stuff like this to come.

Victoria Monét Gets Her Flowers

All this being said, it's not like every single part of this tour has been perfect. For example, after a particularly bizarre clip of Usher's "Yeah!" performance went viral, people accused him of sending a clone onstage. It seems like the fanbase crossover between him and MF DOOM isn't as small as you might think. Rest In Peace to The Villain.

Read More: Usher Finally Speaks On Controversial BET Awards Tribute

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...