Victoria Monet & USHER Are Ready For Action On "SOS (Sex On Sight)"

Monet has been hyping up this single over the past few days and we can see why.

Victoria Monet and USHER are really laying it down in a hot and heavy manner on their new single, "SOS (Sex on Sight)". This track belongs to the former of the two artists and it's one she's been teasing for a little over a week. On the 20th, the Atlanta Georgia native would go on to announce the release date and title of the track on her Instagram in a brief video in which she also teased the beginning of the audio, too. Then, on August 22, Monet was creating quite a lot of buzz within her fan base, hinting that a feature would be on "SOS".

"“SOS” = SEX ON SIGHT!!! 😌 Who do you think the feature is? 👀 tag them". Finally, a day later, USHER would go to be revealed as the guest artist, which marks their first collaboration together now. This song sees one of the current R&B stars work alongside a true legend of the genre in a cool mixture of eras. "SOS" shows that in the production department, especially, thanks to the slow-mo/sensual vibe. It feels like something from the early 2000s, but it has more modern touches, too. That can be attributed to the groovy and funky bass lines, shimmering synth passages, and celebratory horn sections. Monet has been in this sonic fixation on her past two projects, but it's been working, and it is here on "SOS (Sex on Sight)".

"SOS (Sex on Sight)" - Victoria Monet & USHER

