Jamie Foxx-Produced Film On Luther Vandross Will Release In 2025

Jamie Foxx is a colossal figure in the entertainment world. He's the rare performer who has managed to land a number one single as a singer and win an Academy Award as an actor. He even won an Academy Award for playing a singer, to further blur the lines. Foxx's pedigree is unique as it is impressive, which is why he's the perfect person to bring a film about Luther Vandross to fruition. Foxx is partnering with the companies CNN Films and OWN to release Never Too Much, a documentary exploring Luther Vandross' impact on R&B music.

Never Too Much, which is directed by Dawn Porter, was picked up for distribution on May 15. She issued a statement once the deal was finalized, and restated how important Vandross is to generations of fans. "I’m thrilled to partner again with CNN Films and OWN to bring this film to audiences," she said. "Luther’s music is timeless... and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance."

She also teased how much she learned about the singer during the making of the documentary. "I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life," she added. "It is a joy to be able to share his true story."

Jamie Foxx Praised Vandross As "One Of Our G.O.A.T.s"

Jamie Foxx can't wait to bring Vandross' life to the screen. He issued a statement proclaiming the singer one of the greatest to ever touch a microphone. "Luther is one of our G.O.A.T.s," he explained. "He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses." Foxxhole Productions, Raindog Films and Trilogy Films comprise the credits for the documentary. Foxxhole, as one might infer, is Foxx's production company. Never Too Much will release in 2025.

A biopic on Vandross' life is also in the works. Craig Seymour is currently adapting Vandross' biography, Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross, for the big screen. Foxx will not be involved with the biopic, but he's currently working on a biopic of his own. The actor will play Mike Tyson in an upcoming film, and he even has Mike Tyson's blessing. Foxx will reportedly play the young and old versions of the boxer through the use of de-aging technology.

