Alabama Barker Causes Confusion As She Posts Thirst Traps On TikTok Amid “Family Emergency”

Alabama Barker didn’t appear to get the message about a “family emergency” that caused Bink-182 to abruptly postpone their European tour. While her father Travis was reportedly flying back to the United States and asking for the prayers of fans, his daughter Alabama was posting thirst traps on TikTok. The 17-year-old posted a video lip-syncing a Coi Leray song while dancing in her pajamas around the same time that her father announced he was returning to the United States. Alabama has posted one other video since the news broke, which is an outtakes video of her thirst trap posting.

No details have emerged about the specific nature of the family emerged. All that is publicly available is that earlier this week, Blink-182 postponed shows in Glasgow, Dublin, and Belfast. Meanwhile, Barker himself was posting images from the prayer room at Glasgow Airport as well as what appeared to be a stained-glass window from a church.

Blink-182 Fans Pray For The Barker Family

While the nature of the family emergency is unknown, many fans are concerned that it could be related to the pregnancy of Kourtney Kardashian. Kardashian announced her pregnancy, their first child together after marrying last year, at a Blink show earlier this year. The announcement went viral, especially after Kardashian used a fun reference to the “All The Small Things” music video to announce it. Alabama and Kardashian were spotted together as recently as August 18, according to images available on Getty Images. However, as mentioned, it is unknown if the “family emergency” is about Kardashian or someone else.

The comments sections of Alabama’s last two TikToks are full of people sending her thoughts and prayers, as well as asking for updates and if Kourtney and the baby are okay. At this time, no further information is available and all we have to go on is the ominous announcement of a “family emergency” posted earlier in this week. This remains a developing story and we’ll have any updates as and when they emerge.

