Ahmaud Arbery
- PoliticsAhmaud Arbery's Killers Look To Overturn Hate Crime ConvictionTwo of Ahmaud Arbery's killers are claiming it was not a hate crime.By Justin Acosta
- PoliticsAhmaud Arbery’s Mother Slams Kanye West Over “White Lives Matter” ShirtAhmaud Arbery’s mother is not happy with Kanye West for rocking a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his YZY SZN 9 show.By Cole Blake
- LifeMan Who Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Fears He'll Be Killed In PrisonTravis McMichael wants to remain in federal custody as he's received threats that inmates are "waiting for him."By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureAhmaud Arbery's Killers Found Guilty On All Hate Crime Counts In Federal TrialRIP Ahmaud Arbery.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJudge Rejects Plea Deal In Federal Case Regarding Ahmaud Arbery's MurderA federal judge has rejected a plea deal in the case regarding the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAhmaud Arbery's Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison"Raising you was the honour of my life and I’m very proud of you," Wanda Cooper-Jones said to her late son during today's sentencing.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeThe Three Men Convicted Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Will Face Sentencing TodayThe three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery last February are expected to receive life in prison.By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Case: Former Brunswick D.A. Jackie Johnson Charged With Obstructing PoliceShe has been hit with felony and misdemeanor charges after an investigation reportedly showed she helped Ahmaud's killers avoid arrest & prosecution.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery's Parents Speak On Guilty Verdicts: "He Will Now Rest In Peace"Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Robbie" Bryan were all convicted of murder.
By Erika Marie
- PoliticsAhmaud Arbery Verdict: Travis & Gregory McMichael Found Guilty Of MurderTravis McMichael was found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTina Lawson Blasts Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney As A "Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach"In her closing arguments, attorney Laura Hogue spoke about Ahmaud "in his khaki shorts, with no socks, to cover his long dirty toenails."By Erika Marie
- CrimeTravis McMichael Testifies That Ahmaud Arbery Was "Just Running" Before Fatal ShootingThe defendant said that he brandished his gun in order to "de-escalate" the situation, despite Arbery never having made any threats nor displaying a weapon.By Nancy Jiang
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Murder Trial: Medical Examiner Testifies, Details WoundsDr. Edmund Donoghue testified in court that the shots fired at Ahmaud Arbery were immediately fatal. By Aron A.
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Trial: Defense Attorney Apologizes For Calling Out Al SharptonKevin Gough received a heap of backlash after telling the court: "We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here."By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Trial Defense Laments "We Don't Want Anymore Black Pastors In Here"Al Sharpton was invited by the victim's family to accompany them during the trial, but lawyer Kevin Gough alleges Sharpton is intimidating the jury.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTLC Singer Chilli Doesn't Think Race Of Ahmaud Arbery Jurors Should MatterEleven out of 12 of the jurors in the case are white, and Chilli says we have to believe they are "kind, good-hearted" people who will be "fair."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNearly All-White Jury Selected In The Trial For Ahmaud Arbery's MurderGlynn County Superior Court judge Timothy R. Walmsley approved a nearly all-white jury selection in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery after the defense attorneys removed eight potential Black jurors. By Angela Savage
- CrimeFormer D.A. Jackie Johnson Accused Of Showing Favor To Ahmaud Arbery Suspects: ReportJacquelyn Lee Johnson admitted that she knew the McMichaels for decades and is accused of using her position to hinder their arrests.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMen Charged With Ahmaud Arbery's Killing Plead Not Guilty To Hate CrimeAfter being indicted on federal hate crime charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan have pleaded not guilty to the charges. By Mitch Findlay