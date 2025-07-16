Tokyo Toni Tells SZA To Mind Her Business Following Nicki Minaj Dispute

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Tokyo Toni attends "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" Los Angeles premiere at AMC Theaters Universal City Walk on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)
Tokyo Toni took to Instagram Live to show support for Nicki Minaj during her Twitter altercation with SZA.

Tokyo Toni took to Instagram Live to defend Nicki Minaj after she entered a brief back and forth with SZA on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening.

With the instrumental to Minaj's "Chun-Li" playing in the background, Toni addressed the confrontation on her stream. "B***hes bullying you, boo?" she asked. "B***hes tryna get all up in your business. SZA, why'd you do that. [...] why'd you get in that business, girl?" she continued, directing her attention to the singer. "Mind your business, slim," she implored.

She also delivered a new "nickname" for SZA, calling the singer a "Serious Zoo Animal."

The livestream received a variety of reactions. Some pointed to a stream from 2024, where she dissed Nicki Minaj and alleged that her and Megan Thee Stallion faked their beef for streams. Others suggested that Minaj use the clip as an interlude for her next album. There were also fans who jokingly told Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna, Toni's daughter) to "get her mother."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Attacks SZA’s Appearance, Career & More During Brutal Twitter Tirade

Nicki Minaj SZA Beef

Nicki Minaj and SZA's X dispute was short-lived, as SZA quickly distanced herself from everything soon after she made her response. That does not mean Minaj has let it go, as she continued to issue scathing words about the singer's appearance, music, and more.

As for SZA, she is still on tour with Kendrick Lamar. The two began the European leg of the Grand National tour on July 2, and it runs through August 9. She will not be joining Lamar on the road when he brings the proceedings to several Latin American countries, ending the co-headlining portion of the tour in the process. Hopefully, the two can patch things up somewhat after their feud kicked off because of what seemed to be a misunderstanding.

