50 Cent is back at it again with his trolling ways, but this time he isn't necessarily targeting Diddy. Instead, he appears to be taking a wild jab at Daphne Joy, the mother of Fif's 12-year-old son, Sire. Making it easier for him to troll her is the fact that their fallout was nasty.
The G-Unit icon has viciously taunted her on social media, whereas Joy has accused him of rape and abuse. He clapped back with a defamation suit and even requested sole custody of their son. 50 Cent has let her breathe a bit as he's been going after Diddy repeatedly instead.
But as the saying goes, what goes around comes back around. The Power producer caught wind of Cam'ron's NSFW interview with Diddy escort Sharay Hayes, aka The Punisher. He testified in the mogul's federal trial about the multiple sexual encounters that he allegedly had with Cassie.
The moment that led to 50's response though was when his New York contemporary asked The Punisher outright whether or not he ever had sex with Daphne Joy during the freak-offs. She was named as one of the sex workers in Diddy's previous sexual assault and trafficking suit.
Diddy Trial
The Punisher replied, "Nah, every time I was called or involved in any way, it was only [for] Cassie, specifically." However, some folks in 50 Cent's comment section caught him rubbing his nose. That action is generally believed to be associated with lying about something.
50 seems to believe that The Punisher may have actually been involved with Joy like he was with Cassie so he took the opportunity to write this diabolical response, as caught by Complex. "Well here come the bullsh*t, don’t kiss my boy Pee Pee Mouth 😟"
The "Pee Pee Mouth" stems from the times that Diddy alleged asked his escorts to urinate in Cassie's mouth. Folks absolutely lost it in the comments section with one person replying, "Plz tell me 50 ain’t Just call his BM pee pee mouth?? 😂😂 Somebody tell me I’m trippin…." "Cam and 50 some petty 🥷 😂" another adds.
Diddy's trial has been a whirlwind, with wild allegations being thrown around left and right. Everything is set to beginning again today after Eddy Garcia, an InterContinental Hotel employee, testified yesterday, June 3.