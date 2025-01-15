Hunxho Addresses Viral Video Of His Father Working As An Uber Driver

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 06: Rapper Hunxho attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 06, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Social media users are split when it comes to Hunxho's dad.

It's no secret that Hunxho has managed to make quite a name for himself, but according to him, this doesn't mean his entire family is counting on him to provide for them. Recently, a video of his father went viral, revealing that he's an Uber driver. In it, he's seen chatting with his son and a friend, smiling and giving him a hug. "Been doing dis sht, all dese cars all dese houses, all dis money. before dis rap sht. all dese bonds paid, all dese chains, all dis jewlry. All dat playin," Hunxho captioned the post.

This sparked a debate among social media users about whether or not Hunxho should let his dad drive for Uber despite his personal success. He decided to hop on X to address the situation yesterday, making his stance clear. "My pops his own man he choose to do what he want to do, was he around? No. I was raised by all women. Do I hold dat against him? No. Still bought him what he asked for, a new Cadillac truck, way before dat old a** video came out. I don’t owe no [ninja emoji] nun. I take care ALL my people," he wrote.

Hunxho Says His Father Is His Own Man

Fans in No Jumper's comments section are weighing in, and most appear to be on the Atlanta artist's side. "If dude wasn’t around, I don’t see why hunxho would owe him anything," one Instagram user says. "This man didn’t even raise him so why 'should' he owe him anything?" someone else wonders. "He can pick and choose if he wants to do something nice, but he doesn’t owe him anything."

This is far from the first time Hunxho has sparked a debate, however. Last month, he was also spotted reuniting with his ex Keyshia Cole. This resulted in rumors that the two of them might have gotten back together, leaving their fans split.

