Blueface and Chrisean Rock are one of pop culture’s most talked-about relationships, and DDG’s vlog showed them celebrating it. Moreover, the two got married in Los Angeles on Friday (January 27) and filmed a music video of the ceremony. While DDG is as focused as ever on his music, his YouTube chops are still sharp, too.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: DDG attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala)

Furthermore, the Michigan native shared various clips of the occasion from a lot of different perspectives. The Blueface portion of the vlog starts around the 8:30 mark with a quick “hello” between him and DDG. Later, Chrisean Rock says hi and daps the vlogger up. As he keeps greeting the ceremony’s attendees, you can see the wardrobe and staging going into the music video production.

After some more behind-the-scenes conversations and snippets, the YouTube star gets dressed for the big occasion. Then, the crowd of friends mixes over with the production crew as they coincide shots with the ceremony. For a take of the big kiss between Rock and Blueface, the whole crowd cheered as their song “Dear Rock” played.

However, Blueface said that he still wouldn’t marry Chrisean Rock “for real.” When DDG asked him whether he would, he said “Hell nah.” Furthermore, he said that he doesn’t believe in marriage because it’s like a contract. Still, he means “marriage” in the legal sense, not in terms of being Chrisean’s rock.

Also, there’s a point where DDG talks to the “Thotiana” rapper about how he and Chrisean are the most popular couple right now. Moreover, they start talking about how every viral discussion is a chance to make some money moves. In fact, DDG said that if the couple made a joint YouTube channel, they could make $200K a month. “I’d do a porno for 200 a month,” Blueface joked.

Meanwhile, the couple previously talked about marriage mere days before they tied the knot for a video. From that conversation, their thoughts were almost like a prequel to this wedding music video.

DDG asks Blueface would he actually marry Chrisean Rock & this is what he said😅💔💍 pic.twitter.com/sZORvQudF7 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 29, 2023

““Do you see yourself getting married at some point,” Jason Lee asked Blueface, “and do you see yourself getting married with Chrisean?” Moreover, the rapper declined, which Chrisean disagreed with.

“Can you be quiet and just go along?” she expressed. “If I give him 3 billion dollars, he gon’ marry me.” Given what he said about the $200K, it makes that past remark even funnier.

Still, what did you think of DDG's vlog of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's wedding? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments and check the full vlog out down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest pop culture gossip and crazy hip-hop weddings.