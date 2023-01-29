The headlines surrounding Blueface’s name as of late have been undeniably chaotic. Still, behind the scenes of all the drama, the 26-year-old has actually had a lot to celebrate. First, he rang in his birthday last weekend. At the same time, found out that he could become a father of three this year.

Of course, the “Thotiana” rapper’s reaction to his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock’s pregnancy announcement was anything but positive initially. It seems he’s since come around though. The on-again-off-again lovers have shared two collaborative music videos over the past few days.

Last week, we saw the 22-year-old’s No Jumper freakout in the visual for her “Lit” single. “I know them, haters pissed bitch / I’ma keep them bitches mad as shit,” she raps over the beat. “You know I’m ’bout my bag and shit, yeah / I’m cute, but I, I drag a bitch, yeah.”

Rock has recently made it clear that she hears wedding bells in her future, and while Blueface denied that at first too, this past weekend saw them exchanging vows in front of a camera.

At this time, it remains unclear if the ceremony was legal or not, as reports from TMZ and Media Take Out are conflicting. However, they did give fans a glimpse into the unconventional affair in the California native’s new “Dear Rock” visual.

Landing on Saturday (January 28) evening, the clip finds the Crazy In Love star donning a beautiful white dress and veil. Her beau was also looking dapper, sporting a cream-coloured tux while surrounded by close friends including DDG.

Quotable Lyrics:

Dear Rock

I’m sorry for what I did to yo’ pops, but he hit me first, so he had that comin’ ’cause I really been through a lot

And I’ll be damned if I let another n*gga take my spot

I’m yo’ daddy now, he can’t change nothin’ but the top

