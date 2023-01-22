When Blueface was celebrating his 26th birthday a few days ago, he made it sound as though he and his on-again-off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock are done for good. However, their toxic social media feud on Friday (January 20) wasn’t the end of the drama between them.

According to TMZ, as the “Thotiana” hitmaker was turning up at a party early on Saturday morning. Out of nowhere, the Baltimore native pulled up at the event to surprise him. It seems as though he made an attempt to get away, leaving in his own vehicle. A group of others followed closely behind – of course, Rock was one of them.

Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old’s hunt for Blue erupted in mass chaos. Consequently, a physical brawl blew up down the street from the California native’s home. In the footage, the reality starlet can be seen wearing the same bright pink jumpsuit she donned earlier in the day.

At one point, she gets the object of her affection alone on one side of a car. Reports say Rock’s goal was to have her ex leave with her. Instead, she wound up getting physical with two other women in the area.

While she ended up on the ground for some time, the entertainer was able to get back on her feet. It’s been said that she and Blueface ultimately left in separate vehicles. It remains unclear if they got together afterward to discuss the drama.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

Hours before the blowout took place, Rock revealed to the world that’s pregnant with the OnlyFans creator‘s baby. Despite her confidence in the unborn child’s paternity, Blue has been consistently denying it until he sees DNA evidence.

Interestingly, another video has surfaced online of the lovers seemingly celebrating his special day. In the clip posted on @theneighborhoodtalk this afternoon, he stabs a cake that she had made for him, depicting them both in The Fairly Oddparents cartoon style.”Happy Birthday Daddy Blue” it reads at the bottom.

Rather than cut the tasty treat normally, Blueface recorded a clip of him stabbing Chrisean’s character directly in the face while giggling.

In the comments, users have been stating nothing short of the obvious. “He does not like that woman,” one person wrote. Another added, “For him to act like he don’t like her so much he damn sure keep finding his way back in her presence.”

Elsewhere in the pop culture world, a new episode of Chrisean and Blueface’s Crazy In Love reality series is available today. In circulating clips, the expecting mother chats with a therapist about her toxic relationship.

See everything that she had to tell Dr. Ish here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

