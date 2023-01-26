Just when we thought Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship couldn’t get any more confusing, the tumultuous couple throws a curve ball our way.

Less than a week ago, they told the world they were done for good. At the time, the California-born rapper was celebrating his 26th birthday, and the Baltimore native revealed to the world that she’s pregnant. Her beau was quick to deny paternity and accuse her of sleeping with nearly a dozen men in the last year, but she remains confident in her abilities to become a mother.

In the days after that, we saw Rock engage in a physical altercation with two other women at Blueface’s birthday party. Additionally, the Crazy In Love stars were publicly trading shots on social media, with things getting undeniably vicious.

On Wednesday (January 25), they left us shocked once again with the release of a new collaborative single, “Lit.” It made its debut exclusively on YouTube yesterday. Parts of the music video’s filming took place during their recent No Jumper interview.

As you may recall, Rock was forcibly removed from the podcast session when she and Blueface began bickering. Before that, though, they turned up in the studio and seemed to have fun making the track together.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

Check out the music video for “Lit” exclusively on YouTube below. Afterward, share your thoughts on the on-again-off-again couple’s new collaboration in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know them haters, pissed bitch (Why he mad?)

I’ma keep them bitches mad as shit

You know I’m ’bout my bag and shit, yeah (I’m about the money)

I’m cute, but I, I drag a bitch, yeah

