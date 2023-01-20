Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s No Jumper interview went viral after the rapper had his girlfriend removed from the set. The interview came after a string of public spats that have largely surrounded their reality series, Crazy In Love.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend Daniels Leather Fashion Show Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Chrisean Rock went on social media where she addressed the outburst afterward. She explained her reaction was a result of the treatment she faces when the cameras aren’t on her.

“It’s called a build up y’all don’t know what be happening behind closed doors straight up,” she tweeted. “I’ll melt down every time I get a chance cuz dat shit hurt to my core.”

Chrisean Rock elaborated on the interview further in a since-deleted post. Rock further explained that Blueface asked for her removal from the interview after she said something too “revealing.”

“I offended Blue and he got me removed because I told them I didn’t hit first with a glass till he did what he did first before glass got involved,” she wrote. “I felt like they was trying to set me up in da interview to make it seem like I started that altercation.”

Chrisean explained that she wished Blue told them to move on to the next question following the topic of his head injury.

“We both knew what happened I didn’t feel like anybody had my back,” she continued. “I felt like I had to really say what happened because dat interview really triggered me bro.”

Prior to Chrisean’s response, Blueface shared several tweets where he blamed social media users for excusing behavior.

“Alcohol isn’t her problem her mentality is her problem,” he wrote. “all you people on here making excuses for a lack of self control an irrational behavior is contributing to the problem.”