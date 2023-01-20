The drama involving Chrisean Rock and Blueface is once again escalating online. For days, the couple has engaged in a war of words as the rapper speaks ill of Rock. He’s stated he’s glad he only has one mother of his children, Jaidyn Alexis, and this comes after Rock shared that she’s had several abortions.

Then, a video of a chaotic incident during a No Jumper interview surfaced online. In the clip, a distressed Rock pleads with Blueface before she’s physically restrained and kicked out. Although her addition to the conversation ended, Blue continued on and had a few things to say about Drake.

Seeing Chrisean and Blueface really hit close to home. I was once with an alcoholic and i used to deal with the same issues displayed during this interview. I just remember how draining everything was for me. I hope the both of them can find their peace pic.twitter.com/XsznKaKd7Q — God’s Favorite 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@StephTheMajor) January 20, 2023

The rapper was asked about his thoughts on Drake following Chrisean on social media.

“Um, I took it like he following me,” said Blueface. “You know, me and him have a past where he was a fan of me at one point in time. And so, my offspring, obviously he gon’, you know. It’s just kind of an infatuation with me through her.”

We’re not sure what Drizzy thinks of the mention, but Blueface’s mentions lit up with reactions.

Blueface took to Twitter to speak further on his relationship with Rock. Their romance has been riddled with violent outbursts from both sides, and he claims she’s mentally unstable.

“Alcohol isn’t her problem, her mentality is her problem. All you people on here making excuses for a lack of self-control [and] irrational behavior is contributing to the problem,” he wrote.

“When she displays this type of irrational behavior on ‘Baddies’ or ‘Blue Girls Club’ you guys applaud [and] cheer. When it’s a different setting [and] it doesn’t look as good, you guys want it to be everybody else’s fault. This is how she carry herself, with or without me.”

Meanwhile, Chrisean asked the public for prayers while detailing her struggles with suicidal thoughts and depression. Watch clips of the No Jumper interview above.