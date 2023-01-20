For years, people have trolled, teased, and criticized Chrisean Rock over her relationship with Blueface. More recently, there have been cries for the young star to receive help, especially after she expressed her mental health struggles. Their often hostile romance had made for compelling reality television, but a new clip from No Jumper has raised new concerns.

Today, the platform shared a video of Blueface and Rock’s visit. It seems that in the middle of the interview, something set off Chrisean, causing her to have an emotional outburst.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 12: (L-R) chriseanroc and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

The clip begins with Blueface sitting on a couch as his girlfriend can be heard screaming in the background. He then tells security to “take her outside.”

Quickly, the video cuts to Chrisean sitting on the ground with several people around her. The security guard tells her that she has to go and picks her up, restraining her as he walks her out. Then, Rock kicks her legs and breaks a monitor.

She’s seen screaming and crying out for Blueface to come to her. He refuses.

Over the last few days, the couple has gone at it on Twitter. It is common for their relationship woes to unravel on social media, but following the latest bout, Chrisean penned a message about her struggles.

“Dear people I’m sorry dear blue I’m sorry,” said Rock. “I just need everyone to pray for me… I struggled with depression n suicidal attempts since a littl girl only because I feel like earth always gave it to me tuff.”

She expressed that she hates herself and admitted to neglecting her family.

“It’s dark cloud over me it’s trynna consume me. To get out of this darkness I’m gon fast …pray harder n I’ll be back somewhat to my self,” Rock also shared. “I became less my self n started being more depressed drinking a whole lot that depression started to look like selfishness cuz stop being there for ppl.”

he Zeus network has come under heavy criticism for featuring the couple on their own series, Crazy in Love. Read through Chrisean’s post in full below.